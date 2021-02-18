Key Beginner Sewing Tips

Share Pin 0 Shares

When you see a ready piece of clothing, most probably you never think a lot about what went into making it. Some people who are passionate about clothes and making new things must have thought about the design of the garments you see and put in so much time and effort to make the idea of the dress or any other garment a reality.

Here are some useful beginner tips you can use to get started in sewing:

Planning Is a Must

With sewing like any other project, you need to plan well what you are making and know the size before starting the work. If you work without any plan, the chances are that you will waste your fabric and other resources. You have to draw and work out your project before starting it because it may be difficult to wing it and make edits while in progress unless you are doing small edits. You may be surprised to know that even the expert fashion designers and tailors have to first draw their projects before cutting into the fabric.

Get the Right Tools

When starting sewing and making your tailor-made clothes, it would help to have all the necessary tools. Some of the crucial tools to have to include sharp scissors, sharp pins, an invisible zip foot, a point turner, an unpicker, and any other you could find useful. Of course, you need a sewing machine and an overlocker, but not the fanciest which will just cost you so much. Just the basic ones can do, after all, you are just starting and need to learn the ropes and get to know more about the tools so you can invest in the more costly and advanced ones.

Make Clothes You Would Want to Wear

While the common advice for beginners is to just make something simple, it would motivate you to work on something you would love to put on. This means you do not just work hurriedly on the piece of clothing you are tailoring, but search on Google and check out YouTube videos so you make something good. However, you need not be too tough on yourself or be a perfectionist to the extent that you throw away your work halfway. Forgive yourself for any mistakes as you work on improving and becoming better.