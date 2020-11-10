Various Health Benefits of Chia Seeds to Our Pet Dogs

Share Pin 0 Shares

Every pet parent wants his dog to be healthy and, as much as possible, live long to grow old with them. The best way to ensure this is to give our pet dogs the most nutritious foods. As nutrition is the foundation of our well-being, it is also true with dogs. It is imperative to check our dog’s diet to ensure that they are healthy.

Many individuals have included chia seeds in their diet because of their various health benefits that they can impart to our bodies. These seeds, which are native to Central America, are a popular culinary ingredient but are now ingested in many other ways by increasing believers. But are chia seeds for dogs good for our favorite pets? In many studies, chia seeds also give immense health benefits to dogs. Here are some of them.

Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids help strengthen the cells of your pet’s heart. It also prevents degenerative bone diseases. With these alone, your dog can have a healthy and enjoyable life ahead.

Dogs have a high expectancy of developing bone problems later in their lives. With omega-3 fatty acids, inflammation and pain are reduced. This makes it possible for a dog to maintain its active lifestyle even if it has osteoarthritis.

Besides heart and bone health, omega-3 fatty acids are also good for your dog’s mental health. It helps in preserving the myelin sheath, which is vital in neurotransmission. If the myelin sheath is damaged, you can expect your dog to be lethargic and slow to respond.

High in Fibers

Prevent your dog from digestive system problems. Chia seeds are also rich with fibers, which aid in the proper digestion of food and the absorption of nutrients. As a rich source of fibers, chia seeds can help maintain your fur baby’s appropriate weight.

Chia seeds can also absorb water 12x their weight. This makes it ideal to include chia seeds in the diet of dogs that have no control over their food intake.

Rich in Proteins

Besides strong bones and a healthy heart, your dog should also have strong muscles to supports its active lifestyle. Chia seeds are excellent alternatives to animal products as they are rich sources of protein, which are the building blocks of muscles.

With all these benefits of chia seeds, they can truly be called a dog’s superfood. What’s keeps it even better is that chia seeds are hypoallergenic. It means that all dogs can have them.